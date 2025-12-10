Wegmans Mixed Nuts Being Recalled Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

Wegmans Mixed Nuts are being recalled in nine U.S. States due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the nuts were manufactured by Ohio-based company Mellace Family Brands California.

The affected products include 34-oz tubs of Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted and 11.5-oz bags of Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted. They were sold between November 3 and December 1 in nine states, including New York and Pennsylvania.

The FDA said the issue came to light after routine testing from the supplier detected that one lot of raw pistachios tested positive for Salmonella, a bacterial disease that can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In some cases, Salmonella can cause severe illnesses like arthritis, while in others it can be fatal.

The FDA said no illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported. Consumers who purchased the mixed nuts from Wegmans can return them to the store’s service desk for a full refund.