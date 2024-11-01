Wegmans Raises $96,777 For United Ways

Wegmans has helped raise $96,777 for the United Ways of Chautauqua County‘s 2024 Fundraising Campaign.

Each year, Wegmans and its team facilitate several benefit events as well as in-store giving campaigns. The total amount raised this year comes from the “Scan Campaign” at the registers this past spring, the employee payroll pledge campaign, the “250 Club” raffle event, a first-time employee’s and family bowling benefit and the store’s record-breaking golf tournament which happened in September.

The money raised will go toward United Way’s 2024 goal of raising $1.8 million in this year’s first ever countywide campaign.

Gifts made to United Way go to support 48 local programs facilitated by 34 partner agencies – and 100% of donations stay local in Chautauqua County. Last year alone, United Way programs impacted the lives of local residents 32,991 times.

To learn more or to make a donation, text “STRONGERCHQ” to 91999. For campaign materials or to schedule a workplace presentation, contact Communications and Campaign Coordinator Nick Dean at 716-483-1561 ext. 202 or by emailing ndean@uwayscc.org.