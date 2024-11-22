Wegmans Recalls Yogurt

Wegmans Food Markets is recalling one of its yogurt varieties.

Wegmans Food You Feel Good About Fruit on the Bottom Lowfat Pina Colada Yogurt is being recalled because it may contain small pieces of blue plastic, the grocery store chain reports.

The UPC code is 77890-94718, and the best-by date is Nov. 30, 2024.

The yogurt should be returned to a Wegmans customer service desk for a refund.

Customers may contact Wegmans at (855) 934-3663 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.