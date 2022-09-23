Wells Enterprises in Dunkirk to Lay Off Over 300 Employees

Wells Enterprises in Dunkirk has plans to lay off over 300 employees by end of the year.

According to the WARN notice filed with the New York State Department of Labor, the ice cream and frozen dessert company cited “economic reasons” for why it’s letting go 319 employees from the Dunkirk facility by December 31.

According to the Buffalo News, the Dunkirk plant had about 750 employees as of January 2021 and planned to hire 70 new employees after receiving a $750,000 grant from National Grid to support an $87 million expansion project. Wells Enterprises now says it plans to scale back operations to five production lines beginning in 2023.

A company spokesperson told the Buffalo News that it will provide affected workers transitional benefits to assist them with finding new jobs. The plant’s employees are represented by the Teamsters Local 264 union.