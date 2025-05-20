Wells Enterprises Issues Voluntary Ice Cream Recall

Wells Enterprises has issued a voluntary recall of nearly 18,000 containers of ice cream and frozen yogurt over concerns they could contain pieces of plastic.

The Iowa-based ice cream manufacturer’s brands include Blue Bunny and Halo Top ice cream products. The products were not produced at the Dunkirk, New York facility.

The nationwide recall includes 22 flavors of ice cream and frozen yogurt in 3-gallon containers. The recalled products have “Best If Used By” dates ranging from March to October 2026.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released the information about what items Wells Enterprises has recalled on their website.