Wells Enterprises Receives More Tax Incentives For Expansion of Dunkirk Facility

Wells Enterprises has been approved for another round of tax incentives as part of its plan to build a chocolate plant as part of its ice cream manufacturing facility in Dunkirk.

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency board approved a 10-year Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement and Sales Tax Exemption for the third phase of construction at the facility.

Earlier this year, Wells announced that in addition to the previously announced redevelopment effort, it would also build a new state-of-the-art, 133,000 square-foot Segregated Compound Facility which will serve as a new chocolate plant and increased production space. The compound would be the first of its kind in ice cream in the US, with the ability to run a 15-line plant by 2028.

This Phase III project is estimated to cost $175 million and will create 20 new jobs by 2030. An estimated 150 temporary construction jobs would also be created by the project.

Wells Enterprises is owned by The Ferrero Group with the Dunkirk facility playing an important role in the company’s expansion plans for its national manufacturing network of Blue Bunny, Halo Top, Bomb Pop, and Blue Ribbon Classics brands.

The company’s three project phases are expected to add 270 new jobs while retaining 380 full-time jobs.

The IDA board also approved a $240,000 loan to Artone LLC for equipment purchases.

The loan will be used to assist the company with the purchase of new equipment, with a total cost of $600,000. The rate and term for the loan was 4% for six years. Artone manufactures furniture for the hospitality industry.