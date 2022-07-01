WENY: State Legislature to Resume Extraordinary Session Friday

WENY reports that at 2 a.m. Friday morning, New York lawmakers convened for an extraordinary session of the legislative body under the duress of Governor Kathy Hochul.

The governor wants lawmakers to consider new ways to tighten the state’s gun laws after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s concealed carry law. The previous law needed people to say why they needed to carry a concealed pistol, and without “proper cause” could not be allowed to do so. The Supreme Court ruled that the “proper cause” restriction was unconstitutional.

Hochul submitted her own legislation that she wants lawmakers to consider. She also wants legislatures to consider a constitutional amendment that would give men and women in New York State equal rights.

Lawmakers were working late in the night Thursday to iron out language on a new gun law that would follow the Supreme Court’s ruling against New York State.

The State Senate and Assembly are expected to resume meeting at 9:00 this morning.