West Third Street Closed by Hotel Jamestown After Bricks Fall Off Building

West Third Street is closed between Washington and Cherry Streets this morning after part of the Hotel Jamestown facade fell to the ground. The Jamestown Post-Journal reports no one was injured after bricks fell off the west side of the building last night. The City Department of Development, Jamestown Police, and Jamestown Fire all reviewed the scene. We’ll have details as they become available.
