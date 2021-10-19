West Third Street Oak Trees Themed Art Exhibition and Sale to Benefit Urban Forestry Fund

The Chautauqua Art Gallery and the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation are sponsoring an online exhibition and sale for artwork related to Jamestown’s West Third Street Oak trees.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit Jamestown’s Urban Forestry Fund, administered by the Community Foundation.

Any artist who has created work inspired by the Oaks is invited to join. All mediums are welcome including 2 and 3-dimensional artwork, jewelry, prints and notecards. Artists must designate a portion of their proceeds from artwork sales to the fund. Interested artists can find details and registration information online at jamestowntrees.org. The registration deadline is November 18th.

The online exhibition and sale will run from November 20th to January 1st. For more information, contact the Chautauqua Art Gallery at (716) 753-6296.