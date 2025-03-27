Westfield Awarded $4.5 Million NY Forward Funding

The village of Westfield has been awarded $4.5 million in the third round of New York Forward grants.

To receive funding from either the Downtown Revitalization Initiative or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Kathy Hochul‘s Pro-Housing Communities Program. This policy was created to recognize and reward municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential. The initiative allocates up to $650 million each year in discretionary funds for communities that pledge to increase their housing supply.

NY Forward also helps with the creation of public parks, public art (such as murals and sculptures), music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

Historically, Westfield’s economy depended on agriculture and industry. According to the press release from the Governor’s office, “Westfield’s vision is to cultivate a vibrant and sustainable community that celebrates its rich history, natural beauty and agricultural heritage while fostering economic growth, creating housing choices and celebrating diverse cultural activities in a safe and welcoming environment.”

In its application for funding, Westfield said it is “focused on maintaining its event programming and façade program to drive foot traffic to downtown businesses and help ensure their success.” The village states the next item that needs to be addressed is the need for market rate and affordable housing. The existence of underutilized second floors and the Welch Block provide an opportunity to create housing that will fill that void.

Westfield will now begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize their downtown. A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead the eﬀort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners. The Strategic Investment Plan will guide the investment of NY Forward grant funds in revitalization projects that are poised for implementation, will advance the community’s vision for their downtown and that can leverage and expand upon the state’s investment.