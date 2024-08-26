Westfield Awarded Lead Service Line Funding

The Village of Westfield is one of 30 municipalities receiving funding for a lead service line inventory project.

The New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors voted to approve $30 million to municipalities for the projects.

The funding is coming from the federal Infrastructure Law.

Governor Kathy Hochul stated, “Improving our water infrastructure is essential for building safe and healthy New York communities. This financial assistance makes all the difference in being able to provide safe drinking water to New Yorkers, protect our natural resources, and ensure the projects are successful and affordable.”