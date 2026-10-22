Westfield Receives $5 Million For Water Systems Improvements

The village of Westfield has received $5 million for water system improvements from New York State.

The project funding is part of $500 million in grants for critical drinking water and sewer projects statewide. The funding goes toward helping local governments modernize aging infrastructure, tackle legacy threats such as lead service lines and emerging contaminants, and lay the foundation for sustainable growth and economic development while creating good-paying jobs.

The grants are estimated to save communities $1 billion in debt service they would have faced if they had to finance the costs on their own, based on current market conditions. The projects are estimated to create 22,400 jobs in construction and related industries, including engineering, manufacturing, and local services.