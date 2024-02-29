Westfield Republican Announces Candidacy for 150th State Assembly District Seat

A Westfield Republican who works in the County District Attorney’s Office has announced his candidacy for the 150th State Assembly District.

Andrew Molitor is a First Assistant District Attorney and has 10 years experience as a prosecutor. He’s married with five children.

Current State Assemblyman Andy Goodell has announced he will be retiring at the end of this year

Molitor said he’s running because he loves his community, “But I see these radical policies coming from downstate, New York City, that are making us less safe. And they’re taking more and more money out of our paychecks, making sort of unwise decisions and spending that money.”

Molitor said, if elected, he’d like see “catch and release” policies reversed when it comes to crime, “Some of the laws that are handcuffing law enforcement from doing their jobs effectively. Some laws that are making them do things outside of their jobs. Law enforcement is supposed to be doing everything they can to keep us safe and I think sometimes we put too much of a burden on them to fix all of society’s ills.”

Molitor has been endorsed by the Chautauqua County Republican Committee. Former Fredonia Mayor and Republican Doug Essek has also announced his intention to run for the state assembly seat, setting up a potential Republican primary in June. Fredonia attorney and Democrat Michael Bobseine also has announced he is running for the 150th State Assembly seat.