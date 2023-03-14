Westside Community Convening Set for March 21

The Jamestown Department of Development’s Community Convening meeting for the westside has been scheduled for March 21.

The public meeting will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 21 in the Lincoln Elementary School auditorium at 301 Front Street.

City Principal Planner Ellen Shadle will moderate the discussion. It is open to all Jamestown community members with a special invitation to those who identify West Third Street and Fairmount Avenue as their central neighborhood corridors.

The Community Conversation will be driven by an exchange about lived experiences framed by issues regarding housing, people, and neighborhood. The discussion will address not only the existing conditions of the area, but also provide a platform for attendees to share their stories as a resident of the westside. Additionally, business owners and operators are encouraged to attend and share their experiences and needs for viability and sustainability. What is produced by this inaugural westside conversation will help steer and inform future Community Convenings.

The next Community Convenings are tentatively scheduled for the northside on May 18, the eastside on July 13, and the southside on September 14. Exact locations, times, and dates will be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit https://www.jamestownny.gov/departments/department-of development/planning/community-conversations, following DOD’s Facebook page, or contacting Ellen Shadle by phone at 716-483-7657, or by email at shadle@jamestownny.gov.