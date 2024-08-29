Whirlybird Block Party Returns to Downtown Jamestown This Friday-Saturday

The Whirlybird Block Party will take place this Friday and Saturday in downtown Jamestown.

Friday’s events will include music acts at The Wine Cellar, 2 Gingers Inn, and Wicked Warren’s. A comedy showcase will take place at Labyrinth Press Company. While there’s a $10 cover charge at the Wine Cellar, all other venues are free.

On Saturday, there will be live music, food trucks, and art at the Wintergarden Plaza on North Main Street starting at 2:00 p.m.

Bands featured include Woods Family Band, Rya, Miller & the Other Sinners, Duke Fiorella, LITZ, and The Audience.

The event at the Wintergarden Plaza is all ages and free to attend.

To learn more about the Whirlybird Festival, listen on demand to the interview between Whirlybird organizer Miki Girts and WRFA’s Anthony Merchant that aired on Arts On Fire, by visiting: https://www.wrfalp.com/listen-arts-on-fire-miki-girts-of-the-whirly-bird-festival-august-23-2024

You can also visit https://whirlybirdfest.com/ for a complete schedule of events.