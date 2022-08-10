Whirlybird Music and Arts Festival Kicks Off August 10

The Whirlybird Music & Arts Festival returns to Downtown Jamestown August 10 through 13.

The festival features concerts of varying musical genres at venues throughout downtown including free, all ages shows at the Winter Garden Plaza. Headliners Smackdab will perform there as well as Mikaela Davis, Miller & The Other Sinners, Workingman’s Dead, Porcelain Busdrivers, The Assembly, Emily Strong, St Vith, and more.

The Beer Snob and Jamestown Wine Cellar will host ticketed evening headliners that include Mungion, LITZ, Solar Circuit, Thee Audience, and more. These shows are 21 and over, and require a Whirlybird Pass or Cover Charge to enter.

Free pop-up solo performances will take place at the Jamestown Public Market, Pearl City Hops at DoubleTree, 4 Below Haggy’s Bar and Grill, Labyrinth Press Co, Brazil, and Crown Street Roasting Company.

For more information and tickets, visit www.whirlybirdfest.com.