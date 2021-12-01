WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Winter Fest Returning to Mayville

Winter Fest is making a return to Mayville in 2022.

The Mayville-Chautauqua Community Chamber of Commerce announced that planning has begun for the 2022 Mayville Winter Festival. The 2021 winter festival was canceled due to COVID.

The festival will take place in Mayville from February 18th through 20th and feature the lighting of the ice castle, a polar plunge, food vendors, live music, fireworks, and more.

Businesses interested in sponsoring the event or being a vendor should contact Mayville-Chautauqua Community Chamber Chair Sorena Gilkinson at (716) 269-4129

Details on the scheduled events can be found on the Mayville-Chautauqua Community Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

