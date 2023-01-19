WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

WNY Land Conservancy Raising Funds for ‘Floating Fen’ Next to College Lodge Forest

Area of ‘Floating Fen’ (photo by Erik Danielson)

The Western New York Land Conservancy has begun efforts to raise money for property adjacent to the College Lodge Forest near Fredonia.

Executive Director Jonathan Kaledin said the project is being called the “Floating Fen” and is a 223-acre property across the street from the College Lodge Forest, “It’s not all wetlands. It’s got a very good portion of upland with it, the property does. And, so it’ll be open to the public. But it has all sorts of things, neat things, associated with wetlands. It’s got great plants, it’s got iris, and a couple of orchids, and it’s got a little carnivorous guy.”

Kaledin said the Land Conservancy’s goal is to raise $925,000 by December 31st.

Once the land is protected, the Floating Fen will join the College Lodge Forest as a nature preserve, combining to form nearly 400-acres of protected land.

Kaledin said for those who want to donate to save the Floating Fen can visit wnylc.org. For more information, call (716) 687-1225 or email info@wnylc.org.

