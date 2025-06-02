WNY Land Conservancy Receives Funding For Floating Fen

The Western New York Land Conservancy has been awarded funding related to the Floating Fen property in the towns of Portland and Stockton.

The $44,583 in funding from the State Department of Environmental Conservation was made available through the Conservation Partnership Program. It will be used to reimburse the Western New York Land Conservancy for costs associated with the acquisition of the 225-acre Floating Fen property.

The property is a rare wetland and forest complex. Acquired in 2023, the preserve will become publicly accessible with the opening of a trail system in 2025.