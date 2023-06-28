WNY Under Air Quality Health Advisory Due to Canadian Wildfire Smoke

New Yorkers, especially those sensitive to air pollution, are urged to use caution and prepare as smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to significantly impact air quality throughout New York today.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation and State Health Department issued an air quality health advisory for Western New York until midnight tonight.

Officials say the air quality is forecasted to reach ‘Unhealthy’ Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in our region.

Exposure can cause short-term health effects such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. Exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease. People with heart or breathing problems, and children and the elderly may be particularly sensitive.

Officials say when outdoor levels are elevated, going indoors may reduce exposure. Some ways to reduce exposure are to minimize outdoor and indoor sources and avoid strenuous activities in areas where fine particle concentrations are high.

You can track the air quality level for your area by visiting https://www.airnow.gov/