A woman died in a house fire in the town of Gerry early Wednesday morning.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said fire and rescue crews were called to 4532 Route 60 in Gerry just after 3:30 a.m.

While attempting to put out the fire, firefighters learned that a resident of the home was unaccounted for. Sally Wissman was later found dead inside the house.

Sheriff’s Fire Investigators are still trying to determine the cause and origin of the fire.