Women In Networking Lunch To Focus On Estate Planning

The Women in Networking program will focus on estate planning at their monthly meeting this Thursday.

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Jamestown Community College hosts the monthly program for female business owners and women working in the business sector. It’s also sponsored by Community Bank.

The program at noon on Thursday, October 12 will focus on estate planning with featured speakers Lorie Runge and Rick Andersen with Andersen Cuddihy.

The estate planning presentation will include information about the importance of wills and why you should have one; what probate means and how families can avoid probate challenges; how to think about business assets in estate planning, what happens to qualified assets upon death, a checklist of items that should be addressed in an estate plan, and the benefits of a trust.

Lorie Runge has over 10 years of corporate finance experience and is the Client Relationship Manager at Andersen Cuddihy. Rick Andersen has 14 years in financial management. He formed Andersen Cuddihy Inc. in 2012 with business partner Jack Cuddihy.

The cost to attend the lunch in person is $15 and will take place at Jamestown Community College in Carnahan Building, Room 123.

To make a reservation or for more information on this monthly program, contact the SBDC at 716-338-1024 or visit www.sbdcjcc.org.