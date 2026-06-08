World’s Largest Operating Steam Locomotive Stopping In Ripley June 9

The world’s largest operating steam locomotive will make a scheduled whistle stop in Ripley Tuesday, June 9.

Union Pacific’s famed Big Boy No. 4014 is on its historic 2026 East Coast tour celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

The legendary steam engine is expected to arrive at the State Street Crossing in Ripley at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 and depart at 12:30 p.m. Prior to arriving in Chautauqua County, the train will make a brief stop in North East, Pennsylvania near the Lake Shore Railway Museum from 11:30 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Big Boy No. 4014’s cross-country journey marks the first time the locomotive has traveled to the East Coast as part of a nationwide celebration of America’s semiquincentennial. The tour includes major public display events in eight cities and more than 50 whistle-stops across 10 states, including first-time visits to Indiana, Ohio, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Officials anticipate a large turnout of rail enthusiasts, families, photographers, and visitors hoping to witness the massive locomotive in action. County and local leaders are urging the public to prioritize safety and plan ahead for travel delays and increased traffic in the Ripley area.

Motorists and visitors are encouraged to allow extra travel time when arriving and departing, follow all posted traffic detours, obey local law enforcement and emergency personnel, and remain aware of changing traffic patterns throughout the day.

Chautauqua County officials also encourage attendees to remain on public property, avoid standing on railroad tracks or restricted areas, and supervise children closely while viewing the train. Additional event updates, traffic information, and public safety notices will be shared by Chautauqua County Government and the Town of Ripley through official communication channels and social media platforms.

Originally delivered to Union Pacific Railroad in 1941, Big Boy No. 4014 is the largest operating steam locomotive in the world. The locomotive was restored to operation in 2019 and now serves as a traveling ambassador for railroad history and American innovation. For additional information, including the full tour schedule and updates from Union Pacific, visit www.up.com/about-us/history/steam/schedule.