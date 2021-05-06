WRFA 2021 Great American Picnic: We Love the 90s!

The Great American Picnic is back! WRFA’s annual summer fundraiser is taking place Tuesday, June 22 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Southern Tier Brewing Company in Lakewood, NY and will once again feature live music, food, and tasty STBC beverages!

The theme for this year’s fundraiser is “We Love the 90s!” – celebrating the music and songs from the 1990s. Musical acts include:

Black Tooth Grin

Cold Lazarus

Feverhawk

Gary & Legit Musicians

Bill Ward

Matt Larson

Sixpence

To support WRFA, please consider purchasing a $20 ticket, which includes two complimentary STBC beers and one complimentary ticket for the WRFA Gift Basket Giveaway, featuring items from a variety of local businesses including BioDome Project, Brindle Barn, Chautauqua Music, Full Moon Rising Bakery, Jamestown Skate Products, Jamestown Tarp Skunks, Liquid Monkey, Reg Lenna Center for the Arts and WRFA!

Hot Dogs will also be sold and there will also be a 50/50 raffle!

(Attendees under 21 get in for free).

Call the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts box office for Tickets – (716) 484-7070 – or buy them on line at www.RegLenna.com.

ABOUT WRFA: WRFA is a listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station provided as a public service by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts. It is dedicated to providing access to the arts, cultural and educational programming and a forum for the discourse of both national and local public affairs. Funding for WRFA comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, corporate underwriting, and donations from individuals and groups in the community. It broadcasts at 107.9 FM in Jamestown and also streams worldwide at WRFALP.com.