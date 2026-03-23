WRFA Holding 80s Dance Party March 28

WRFA will be holding an 80s Dance Party this Saturday.

The event will feature music from the 1980s spun by DJs James Fiorella, Steve Trapani and WRFA General Manager Anthony Merchant.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in your 80’s best. Those dressed best to fit the theme will be awarded two tickets to WRFA’s Great American Picnic in August.

The event takes place from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m., Saturday, March 28 in the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts’ Media Arts Studio, located on the third floor of the Reg Lenna.

The dance party is for all ages with tickets available at the door for $13 a person or online at reglenna.com.

All proceeds benefit WRFA.