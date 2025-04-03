WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 03, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU APRIL 03
- Miranda Wilcox, Jacob Kanter & Friends, Hartwell Hospice House Band – BJ’s – Fredonia
- LEAR – JCC Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
- Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Jessie James Weston – Busti Tap House – Busti
FRI APRIL 04
- Blithe Spirit – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- 2025 Banff Mountain Film Festival (Night 1) – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
- LEAR – JCC Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
- Audubon Lights (Night 1) – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown
- Porcelain Bus Drivers – Warren Legion – Warren
- Darkwater Duo – Bent Run Brewing – Warren
- Denver Bierman – Bemus Point Methodist Church – Bemus Point
- Jasmine Comet (Live Jazz Night) – BJ’s – Fredonia
- Acoustic Steve – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph
- SiScho, Barton & Barton – Lawson’s West End Take Out – Warren
- Sam Winterberger – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown
- Rebecca Magnuson – She Sings Cafe – Mayville
- Dan Ceceil – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT APRIL 05
- Blithe Spirit – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- 2025 Banff Mountain Film Festival (Night 2) – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
- Backlog – The Bullfrog – Jamestown
- Michael Aarons – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- The Swamp Yankees – The Grandview of Ellington – Ellington
- Local Underground – The Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Tito – Cooler Cafe – Sherman
- We Speak Canadian – Randolph American Legion – Randolph
- The Hallow Society – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Audubon Lights (Night 2) – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown
- Michael David – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph
- Stand Up Comedy Night – Wicked Warrens – Jamestown
- Pedro and the Smooth Cats – Celoron American Legion – Celoron
- Slim and Red – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
SUN APRIL 06
- Audubon Lights (Night 3) – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown
- American Guild of Organists Organ Plus Concert – St. Lukes – Jamestown
- Blithe Spirit – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
TUE APRIL 08
- Memory Cafe w/ Randy Graham – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
WED APRIL 09
- Movies at the Reg: The Room Next Door – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
