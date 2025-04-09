WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 10, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU APRIL 10
- A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren
- Jerry Johnson – Wicked Warrens – Warren
FRI APRIL 11
- Movies at the Reg: Dog Man – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
- Bill Ward – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Check 1,2,3 – Cassadaga American Legion – Cassadaga
- Tail Light Rebellion – Monster Beach – Fredonia
- Two Towns (Acoustic) – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren
SAT APRIL 12
- Dean Wells – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Ion Sky (Acoustic) – Bistro 210 – Clymer
- Bentfest 2025 – Bent Run Brewing – Warren
- The Pearl City Sirens present: April Showers bring Burlesque Flowers – Secret Undisclosed Location – Jamestown
- Derek Davis – The Grandview of Ellington – Ellington
- Geek Army – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Smokin 45 – Fat Daddys Tap Room and Grille – Warren
- Plymouth Knob – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Lenny & the Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren
- Whiskey Jack Band – Celeron American Legion – Celeron
SUN APRIL 13
- A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren
- Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Luke Hendrickson, Casey Joe Collins – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown
WED APRIL 16
