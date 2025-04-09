WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 10, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU APRIL 10

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren

Jerry Johnson – Wicked Warrens – Warren

FRI APRIL 11

Movies at the Reg: Dog Man – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

Bill Ward – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Check 1,2,3 – Cassadaga American Legion – Cassadaga

Tail Light Rebellion – Monster Beach – Fredonia

Two Towns (Acoustic) – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren

SAT APRIL 12

Dean Wells – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Ion Sky (Acoustic) – Bistro 210 – Clymer

Bentfest 2025 – Bent Run Brewing – Warren

The Pearl City Sirens present: April Showers bring Burlesque Flowers – Secret Undisclosed Location – Jamestown

Derek Davis – The Grandview of Ellington – Ellington

Geek Army – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Smokin 45 – Fat Daddys Tap Room and Grille – Warren

Plymouth Knob – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Lenny & the Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren

Whiskey Jack Band – Celeron American Legion – Celeron

SUN APRIL 13

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren

Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Luke Hendrickson, Casey Joe Collins – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown

WED APRIL 16