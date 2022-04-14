WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 14, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area.
THU APR 14
- Karl/Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Open Mic Night – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
FRI APR 15
- Hanna & Horton – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Jamie Smith – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Derek Davis Duo – The Cooler – Sherman
- Backlog – Warren American Legion – Warren
SAT APR 16
- Backlog – Sneakers Bar – Jamestown
- Jamestown Thunder Drum and Dance Circle – Tree of Life Wellness Center – Jamestown
- Derek Davis Duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Adam McKillip – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- The Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Model Citizen – Captain Ale – Dunkirk
SUN APR 17
- Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON APR 18
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED APR 20
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: The Worst Person in the World – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
