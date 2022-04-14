WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local Arts and Entertainment / WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 14, 2022

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 14, 2022

By Leave a Comment

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU APR 14

  • Karl/Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Open Mic Night – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

FRI APR 15

  • Hanna & Horton – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Jamie Smith – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
  • Derek Davis Duo – The Cooler – Sherman
  • Backlog – Warren American Legion – Warren

SAT APR 16

  • Backlog – Sneakers Bar – Jamestown
  • Jamestown Thunder Drum and Dance Circle – Tree of Life Wellness Center – Jamestown
  • Derek Davis Duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • Adam McKillip – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
  • The Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Model Citizen – Captain Ale – Dunkirk

SUN APR 17

  • Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON APR 18

  • Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED APR 20

  • Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Movies at The Reg: The Worst Person in the World – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.