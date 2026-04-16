WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 16, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU APR 16

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Kallie Williams – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI APR 17

Lenin-McCarthy – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Logan Alexander and Laura Ferraro – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Fred Leopard – Buddy Brewster’s Ale House – Lakewood

Angel Busch – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

The Music of Simon & Garfunkel with Al Swearingen and Jayne Kelli – Fredonia Opera House – Fredonia

Tyler McClain – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

SAT APR 18

Folsom Prison Experience: Live on Stage – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Pat Hackett – Raven & Rune – Jamestown

Never Too Late – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Jerod Eggleston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Black Widow duo – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

SideEye Lite – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Steven McIntyre Acoustics – The Cooler – Sherman

Volpe Brothers Band – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Adam McKillip – twig & vine – Warren, PA

aKoostikly Challenged – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

SUN APR 19

Erika & Jesse – Busti Tap House – Busti

Dave Ahlquist – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Melissa Sauers – The White Inn – Fredonia

MON APR 20

Derek Davis – The Cooler – Sherman

WED APR 22