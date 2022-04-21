WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 21, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU APR 21
- Arts on Fire LIVE with Feverhawk – WRFA Radio – 107.9 FM and streaming on Facebook and Youtube
- Open Mic Night – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Adam McKillip – Wicked Warren’s – Warren
FRI APR 22
- PA Line – Balloons – Ellicottville
SAT APR 23
- Bucked Up – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Tyler Smilo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Mark Connors – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Alex Kates – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Movies at The Reg: The Tragedy of Macbeth – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SUN APR 24
- Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON APR 25
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED APR 27
- Chautauqua Jazz Revival – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Everything Everywhere All at Once – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
