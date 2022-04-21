WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local Arts and Entertainment / WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 21, 2022

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 21, 2022

By Leave a Comment

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU APR 21

  • Arts on Fire LIVE with Feverhawk – WRFA Radio – 107.9 FM and streaming on Facebook and Youtube
  • Open Mic Night – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Adam McKillip – Wicked Warren’s – Warren

FRI APR 22

  • PA Line – Balloons – Ellicottville

SAT APR 23

  • Bucked Up – Shawbucks – Jamestown
  • A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Tyler Smilo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
  • Mark Connors – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • Alex Kates – Busti Tap House – Busti
  • Movies at The Reg: The Tragedy of Macbeth – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SUN APR 24

  • Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON APR 25

  • Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED APR 27

  • Chautauqua Jazz Revival – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
  • Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Movies at The Reg: Everything Everywhere All at Once – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.