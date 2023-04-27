WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 27, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU APR 27

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

FRI APR 28

Wendell Rivera’s Latin Jazz Ensemble – SUNY Jamestown Community College – Jamestown

SON – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

Lenny Sales and Laura Ferraro – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Josh Travis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Nick Slagle – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

R ock Avenue – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer

SAT APR 29

Ace Frehley in Concert with Hot At Bats – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Serendipity performs Music for Spring – Christ First United Methodist Church – Jamestown

Feverhawk – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Not Norman (Beatles tribute) – The Spire Theater – Jamestown

Crush – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Derek Davis – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Darkwater Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Michael Hund – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Dan Baney – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Darkwater Duo – 21 Brix Winery – Portland

The RiffRiders – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer

Miranda Wilcox – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA

SUN APR 30

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Derek Davis – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON MAY 01

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

Brianna Blankenship – Balloons – Ellicottville

WED MAY 03