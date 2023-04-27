WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 27, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU APR 27
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
FRI APR 28
- Wendell Rivera’s Latin Jazz Ensemble – SUNY Jamestown Community College – Jamestown
- SON – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Lenny Sales and Laura Ferraro – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Josh Travis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Nick Slagle – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Rock Avenue – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer
SAT APR 29
- Ace Frehley in Concert with Hot At Bats – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Serendipity performs Music for Spring – Christ First United Methodist Church – Jamestown
- Feverhawk – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Not Norman (Beatles tribute) – The Spire Theater – Jamestown
- Crush – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Derek Davis – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Darkwater Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Michael Hund – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Dan Baney – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Darkwater Duo – 21 Brix Winery – Portland
- The RiffRiders – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer
- Miranda Wilcox – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA
SUN APR 30
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Derek Davis – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
MON MAY 01
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
- Brianna Blankenship – Balloons – Ellicottville
WED MAY 03
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Funny Pages – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
