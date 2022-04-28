WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 28, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU APR 28
- Karl/Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Open Mic Night – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Jerry Johnson – Wicked Warren’s – Warren
- Hanna & Horton – Balloons – Ellicottville
FRI APR 29
- Gavin Paterniti – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
SAT APR 30
- The Audience with Feverhawk and Hot At Bats – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- OsbornNash – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Justin Gray – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Backlog – Randolph American Legion – Randolph
- The Highlife – 21 Brix Winery – Portland
- Alex Kates – The Cooler Bar and Grille – Sherman
- Honey Echo – Fat Daddy’s Tap Room & Grille – Warren
- Movies at The Reg: The Automat – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SUN MAY 01
- Trifecta – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Hanna & Horton – The Hideaway – Steamburg
MON MAY 02
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
- Chautauqua’s Got Talent competition – The Spire Theater – Jamestown
WED MAY 04
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: The Torch – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
