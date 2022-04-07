WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 7, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU APR 07
- Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Kody & Herren – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville
- Open Mic Night – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
FRI APR 08
- Ion Sky unplugged – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT APR 09
- Sydney Irving & The Mojo with South 62 – Lost Recording Studio – Jamestown
- The Elektra Kings – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Tyler Smilo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- John Cross Jazz Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Brian K Chase – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Ion Sky unplugged – 64 On The Rocks – Dunkirk
- Movies at The Reg: CODA – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN APR 10
- Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON APR 11
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED APR 13
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: The Godfather – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
Leave a Reply