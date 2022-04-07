WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 7, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU APR 07

Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Kody & Herren – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville

Open Mic Night – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

FRI APR 08

Ion Sky unplugged – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT APR 09

Sydney Irving & The Mojo with South 62 – Lost Recording Studio – Jamestown

The Elektra Kings – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Tyler Smilo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

John Cross Jazz Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Brian K Chase – Busti Tap House – Busti

Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Ion Sky unplugged – 64 On The Rocks – Dunkirk

Movies at The Reg: CODA – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN APR 10

Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON APR 11

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED APR 13