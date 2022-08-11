WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 11, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU AUG 11

2022 Whirlybird Music and Arts Festival Winter Garden Plaza: St. Vith, Thee Ukaladz, Mikaela Davis Brazil Lounge: SON The Beer Snob: Feverhawk, Hot at Bats The Wine Cellar: Surprise Guise, Cindy Love

Ion Sky acoustic – The Fish – Bemus Point

Midnight Growlers – Lakeside Park – Mavyille

FRI AUG 12

2022 Whirlybird Music and Arts Festival The Beer Snob: Eberwine, LTTL, DJ Jim Blomquist, Litz, The Audience The Wine Cellar: Bill Ward, Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey, Cold Lazarus, Orange Corner Crown Street Roasting Company: Kyle Gustafson Pearl City Hops: Mike Brunacini Brazil Lounge: Gavin Paterniti

Jamestown Cruise-in featuring In Crowd – Third & Main streets – Jamestown

Qwister – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Ryan Buzzetto – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Twisted Lid – Vikings Lodge Lake Park – Bemus Point

Porcelain Busdrivers – The Triangle – Randolph

Ion Sky – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT AUG 13

2022 Whirlybird Music and Arts Festival Winter Garden Plaza: Miller & The Other Sinners, Harmony Dillingham, Adam Gould Workingman’s Dead, DJ Jim Blomquist, Porcelain Busdrivers, Smackdab The Beer Snob: Space Junk, Mungion, Solar Circuit The Wine Cellar: Maufrey, Grub, Zandari 4 Below Haggy’s Bar and Grill: Adam McKillip, Chase Johnson Pearl City Hops: Nick Slagle, Ayri Brady

Jamie Smith – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Go For Broke – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

White Bronco – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Zac Brown Tribute Band – Village Casino – Bemus Point

In Crowd – Village Casino – Bemus Point

Sunday at the Station – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SUN AUG 14

Adam McKillip – Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing – Westfield

Jeff Fetterman Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON AUG 15

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED AUG 17