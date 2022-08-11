WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 11, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area.
THU AUG 11
- 2022 Whirlybird Music and Arts Festival
- Winter Garden Plaza: St. Vith, Thee Ukaladz, Mikaela Davis
- Brazil Lounge: SON
- The Beer Snob: Feverhawk, Hot at Bats
- The Wine Cellar: Surprise Guise, Cindy Love
- Ion Sky acoustic – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Midnight Growlers – Lakeside Park – Mavyille
FRI AUG 12
- 2022 Whirlybird Music and Arts Festival
- The Beer Snob: Eberwine, LTTL, DJ Jim Blomquist, Litz, The Audience
- The Wine Cellar: Bill Ward, Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey, Cold Lazarus, Orange Corner
- Crown Street Roasting Company: Kyle Gustafson
- Pearl City Hops: Mike Brunacini
- Brazil Lounge: Gavin Paterniti
- Jamestown Cruise-in featuring In Crowd – Third & Main streets – Jamestown
- Qwister – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Ryan Buzzetto – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Twisted Lid – Vikings Lodge Lake Park – Bemus Point
- Porcelain Busdrivers – The Triangle – Randolph
- Ion Sky – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT AUG 13
- 2022 Whirlybird Music and Arts Festival
- Winter Garden Plaza: Miller & The Other Sinners, Harmony Dillingham, Adam Gould Workingman’s Dead, DJ Jim Blomquist, Porcelain Busdrivers, Smackdab
- The Beer Snob: Space Junk, Mungion, Solar Circuit
- The Wine Cellar: Maufrey, Grub, Zandari
- 4 Below Haggy’s Bar and Grill: Adam McKillip, Chase Johnson
- Pearl City Hops: Nick Slagle, Ayri Brady
- Jamie Smith – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Go For Broke – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- White Bronco – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Zac Brown Tribute Band – Village Casino – Bemus Point
- In Crowd – Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Sunday at the Station – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SUN AUG 14
- Adam McKillip – Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing – Westfield
- Jeff Fetterman Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
MON AUG 15
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED AUG 17
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Jesse & Erika – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
