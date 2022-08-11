WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 11, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU AUG 11

  • 2022 Whirlybird Music and Arts Festival
    • Winter Garden Plaza: St. Vith, Thee Ukaladz, Mikaela Davis
    • Brazil Lounge: SON
    • The Beer Snob: Feverhawk, Hot at Bats
    • The Wine Cellar: Surprise Guise, Cindy Love
  • Ion Sky acoustic – The Fish – Bemus Point
  • Midnight Growlers – Lakeside Park – Mavyille

FRI AUG 12

  • 2022 Whirlybird Music and Arts Festival
    • The Beer Snob: Eberwine, LTTL, DJ Jim Blomquist, Litz, The Audience
    • The Wine Cellar: Bill Ward, Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey, Cold Lazarus, Orange Corner
    • Crown Street Roasting Company: Kyle Gustafson
    • Pearl City Hops: Mike Brunacini
    • Brazil Lounge: Gavin Paterniti
  • Jamestown Cruise-in featuring In Crowd – Third & Main streets – Jamestown
  • Qwister – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
  • Ryan Buzzetto – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • Twisted Lid – Vikings Lodge Lake Park – Bemus Point
  • Porcelain Busdrivers – The Triangle – Randolph
  • Ion Sky – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT AUG 13

  • 2022 Whirlybird Music and Arts Festival
    • Winter Garden Plaza: Miller & The Other Sinners, Harmony Dillingham, Adam Gould Workingman’s Dead, DJ Jim Blomquist, Porcelain Busdrivers, Smackdab
    • The Beer Snob: Space Junk, Mungion, Solar Circuit
    • The Wine Cellar: Maufrey, Grub, Zandari
    • 4 Below Haggy’s Bar and Grill: Adam McKillip, Chase Johnson
    • Pearl City Hops: Nick Slagle, Ayri Brady
  • Jamie Smith – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • Go For Broke – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
  • White Bronco – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
  • Zac Brown Tribute Band – Village Casino – Bemus Point
  • In Crowd – Village Casino – Bemus Point
  • Sunday at the Station – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SUN AUG 14

  • Adam McKillip – Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing – Westfield
  • Jeff Fetterman Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON AUG 15

  • Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED AUG 17

  • Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Jesse & Erika – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

