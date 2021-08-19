WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 19, 2021

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU AUG 19

Some Kinda Trouble – Mayville Lakeside Park – Mayville

Jazz Night – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Mark Mincarelli – Busti Tap House – Busti

Bill Ward – The Athenaeum Hotel’s Heirloom Restaurant – Chautauqua

FRI AUG 20

The Town Pants with The Probables – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

The Heron Summer Series: Leroy Townes Band – Heron Farm and Events Center – Sherman

Amy Helm – Chautauqua Belle Bash Summer Concert Series – Chautauqua Belle (Mayville)

Black Widow – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Jade Giambrone – Busti Tap House – Busti

Twisted Lid – The Fish – Bemus Point

The Porcelain Busdrivers – The Triangle – Randolph

Duke Sherman Band – Pine Junction – Sherman

Acoustic Jukebox – The Empty Pint – Lakewood

SAT AUG 21

The Heron Summer Series: Uncle Ben’s Remedy with Diggin’ Roots Band – Heron Farm and Events Center – Sherman

Takin’ It To The Streets (Doobie Brothers tribute) – Chautauqua Lake Pops Floating Stage – Mayville

Ion Sky – The Fish – Bemus Point

A Strange Kind of Sunshine – The Empty Pint – Lakewood

The Division Street Machine – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Sean Patrick McGraw – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Brian K. Chase – Celoron Moose – Celoron

Free Riverside Saturdays: Monsters, Inc. – Comedy Center Park – Jamestown

SUN AUG 22

Bill Ward and Cindy Love – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Adam McKillip – Pine Junction – Sherman

Tim Bartlett – 21 Brix Winery – Portland

Rick Magee & The Roadhouse Rockers – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Derek Davis Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

MON AUG 23

Bill Ward – Andriaccio’s – Mayville

WED AUG 25