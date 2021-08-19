WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 19, 2021

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU AUG 19
- Some Kinda Trouble – Mayville Lakeside Park – Mayville
- Jazz Night – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Mark Mincarelli – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Bill Ward – The Athenaeum Hotel’s Heirloom Restaurant – Chautauqua
FRI AUG 20
- The Town Pants with The Probables – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
- The Heron Summer Series: Leroy Townes Band – Heron Farm and Events Center – Sherman
- Amy Helm – Chautauqua Belle Bash Summer Concert Series – Chautauqua Belle (Mayville)
- Black Widow – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Jade Giambrone – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Twisted Lid – The Fish – Bemus Point
- The Porcelain Busdrivers – The Triangle – Randolph
- Duke Sherman Band – Pine Junction – Sherman
- Acoustic Jukebox – The Empty Pint – Lakewood
SAT AUG 21
- The Heron Summer Series: Uncle Ben’s Remedy with Diggin’ Roots Band – Heron Farm and Events Center – Sherman
- Takin’ It To The Streets (Doobie Brothers tribute) – Chautauqua Lake Pops Floating Stage – Mayville
- Ion Sky – The Fish – Bemus Point
- A Strange Kind of Sunshine – The Empty Pint – Lakewood
- The Division Street Machine – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Sean Patrick McGraw – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Brian K. Chase – Celoron Moose – Celoron
- Free Riverside Saturdays: Monsters, Inc. – Comedy Center Park – Jamestown
SUN AUG 22
- Bill Ward and Cindy Love – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Adam McKillip – Pine Junction – Sherman
- Tim Bartlett – 21 Brix Winery – Portland
- Rick Magee & The Roadhouse Rockers – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- Derek Davis Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
MON AUG 23
- Bill Ward – Andriaccio’s – Mayville
WED AUG 25
- Movies at The Reg: Thelma and Louse – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
