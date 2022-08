WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 25, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU AUG 25

Arts on Fire LIVE with Smilo & The Ghost – WRFA-LP – 107.9 FM and YouTube

Only Frank – The Fish – Bemus Point

Mike Brunacini – Lakeside Park – Mayville

Nick Nasibyan Trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

FRI AUG 26

The Abruptors – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Uncle Claud – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Gabe Birkby – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Adam McKillip – Busti Tap House – Busti

Red Rain – The Fish – Bemus Point

Otherwyse – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Chris & Rebecca – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Movies at The Reg: Minions: The Rise of Gru – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT AUG 27

Kallie Williams – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Juvenile Characteristics – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

White Bronco – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

SON – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Adam McKillip – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Furious George – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Ryan Buzzetto – The Fish – Bemus Point

Qwister – The Fish – Bemus Point

Maybee Blues – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Ion Sky – 21 Brix Winery – Portland

Erika & Jesse – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Small Town Rollers – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

John Cross – Annex 25 Art Gallery – Westfield

Movies at The Reg: Minions: The Rise of Gru (sensory friendly) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN AUG 28

Brianna Blankenship – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Ryan Melquist Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Backlog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON AUG 29

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED AUG 31