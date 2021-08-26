WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 26, 2021

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU AUG 26

No Consensus – Mayville Lakeside Park – Mayville

Jazz Night – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

FRI AUG 27

The Heron Summer Series: Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band and Mosaic Foundation – Heron Farm and Events Center – Sherman

Bill Ward and John Cross – near Miller Park and bell tower at Chautauqua Institution

Alex Kates Duo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Ron Yarman and Smokin’ 45 – The Empty Pint – Lakewood

OsbornNash – When Pigs Fly BBQ Pit – Westfield

Jon Langston – Cockaigne Resort – Cherry Creek

Randy Graham – J. Willy’s – Jamestown

Movies at The Reg: Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SAT AUG 28

Porcelain Busdrivers – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Holly Abers – Cockaigne Resort – Cherry Creek

Rick Alviti’s Elvis tribute – Chautauqua Lake Pops Floating Stage – Mayville

Ion Sky – 21 Brix Winery – Portland

Sixpence – Jamestown Public Market (Third Street) – Jamestown

The Untouchables – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Good-Eyed Ear – Celoron Legion – Celoron

SUN AUG 29

Hotel California (Eagles tribute band) – Chautauqua Lake Pops Floating Stage – Mayville

Sixpence – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Seann Clark – Pine Junction – Sherman

Optimistic Apocalypse – Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing – Westfield

Bill Ward and Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Gimme Gimme and In The Whale – Jamestown Skate Products – Jamestown

Ron Yarman – 21 Brix Winery – Portland

MON AUG 30

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED SEP 01