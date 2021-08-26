WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 26, 2021

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU AUG 26
- No Consensus – Mayville Lakeside Park – Mayville
- Jazz Night – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
FRI AUG 27
- The Heron Summer Series: Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band and Mosaic Foundation – Heron Farm and Events Center – Sherman
- Bill Ward and John Cross – near Miller Park and bell tower at Chautauqua Institution
- Alex Kates Duo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Ron Yarman and Smokin’ 45 – The Empty Pint – Lakewood
- OsbornNash – When Pigs Fly BBQ Pit – Westfield
- Jon Langston – Cockaigne Resort – Cherry Creek
- Randy Graham – J. Willy’s – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SAT AUG 28
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- Holly Abers – Cockaigne Resort – Cherry Creek
- Rick Alviti’s Elvis tribute – Chautauqua Lake Pops Floating Stage – Mayville
- Ion Sky – 21 Brix Winery – Portland
- Sixpence – Jamestown Public Market (Third Street) – Jamestown
- The Untouchables – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Good-Eyed Ear – Celoron Legion – Celoron
SUN AUG 29
- Hotel California (Eagles tribute band) – Chautauqua Lake Pops Floating Stage – Mayville
- Sixpence – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Seann Clark – Pine Junction – Sherman
- Optimistic Apocalypse – Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing – Westfield
- Bill Ward and Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Gimme Gimme and In The Whale – Jamestown Skate Products – Jamestown
- Ron Yarman – 21 Brix Winery – Portland
MON AUG 30
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED SEP 01
- Movies at The Reg: Summer of Soul – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
Leave a Reply