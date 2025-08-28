WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 28, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU Aug 28

Pretty Good State University, Makeout Tactics, Life Vests – BJs – Fredonia

Derek Davis, Greg Bugbe – Village Casino – Bemus Point

Campfire Junkie – Busti Tap House – Busti

Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Swamp Yankees – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point



The Assembly – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

FRI Aug 29

Whirly Bird Fest (Day 1) – Downtown Jamestown – Jamestown

The Hallow Society – Warren American Legion – Warren

ST CLVR, Eternal Creatures, Succulent and Sinister, GC Slagle – Secret Undisclosed Location – Jamestown

Public Water Supply – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point

Hells Bells – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood

Sarah James – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Jolyon Pegis – 1891 Fredonia Opera House – Fredonia

DJ KT STYLES – Village Casino – Bemus Point

SAT Aug 30

Whirly Bird Fest (Day 2) – Downtown Jamestown – Jamestown

Findley Lake Harvest Fest – Findley Lake – Findley Lake

Porcelain Bus Driver – Village Casino – Bemus Point

Night Shift – Celoron American Legion – Celoron

Meet the Bacons – Lake Erie State Park – Brocton

We Speak Canadian – Midway State Park – Bemus Point

The In Crowd – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood

Campfire Junkie – Lawsons West End – Warren

DJ Jason Lawergren, Skinny Moo – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point

Prestige Worldwide – Contis Overtime – Kennedy

Furious George – Wright Park – Dunkirk

SUN Aug 31

Jamestown Municipal Band, Pearl City Jazz (2025 Jamestown Labor Day Festival) – Bergman Park – Jamestown

Doug Yeomans – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Ion Sky – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point

Countryfeit – Red Oak Campground – Russell

Two For Flinching – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

MON Sep 01

The Hallow Society – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

OsbornNash – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point

TUE Sep 02