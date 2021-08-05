WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 5, 2021

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU AUG 05

Smokehouse – Hartley Park – Lakewood

Rustic Ramblers – Lakeside Park – Mayville

Bill Ward – The Athenaeum Hotel – Chautauqua

Music on the Pier Series featuring Reset 2 Vinyl and The Breeze Band – Dunkirk Pier – Dunkirk

FRI AUG 06

Jamestown Cruise-In featuring live music by The In-Crowd – Downtown Jamestown – Jamestown

Michael Gerholdt and Scott Burridge – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Horton & Hanna – The Triangle – Randolph

SAT AUG 07

Draw the Line (Aerosmith Tribute Band) – Chautauqua Lake Pops Floating Stage – Mayville

Tim Britt Band – Empty Pint – Lakewood

Derek Davis Trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Dean Wells – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point

Six Year Stretch – Southern Tier Distillery – Lakewood

The Chumps – Peek‘n Peak Resort – Clymer

The Cows – Bullfrog Hotel – Jamestown

Free Riverside Saturdays: featuring 3 episodes of “I Love Lucy” and live music by For the People – Comedy Center Park – Jamestown

SUN AUG 08

Bill Ward and Rebecca McIlvain – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Jay Baumgardner – 21 Brix Winery – Portland

Chris Ehrich and Tony Kellogg – Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing – Westfield

MON AUG 09

Bill Ward with John Cross – Andriaccio’s – Mayville

WED AUG 11