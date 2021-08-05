WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 5, 2021

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU AUG 05

  • Smokehouse – Hartley Park – Lakewood
  • Rustic Ramblers – Lakeside Park – Mayville
  • Bill Ward – The Athenaeum Hotel – Chautauqua
  • Music on the Pier Series featuring Reset 2 Vinyl and The Breeze Band – Dunkirk Pier – Dunkirk

FRI AUG 06

  • Jamestown Cruise-In featuring live music by The In-Crowd – Downtown Jamestown – Jamestown
  • Michael Gerholdt and Scott Burridge – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Horton & Hanna – The Triangle – Randolph

SAT AUG 07

  • Draw the Line (Aerosmith Tribute Band) – Chautauqua Lake Pops Floating Stage – Mayville
  • Tim Britt Band – Empty Pint – Lakewood
  • Derek Davis Trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Dean Wells – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point
  • Six Year Stretch – Southern Tier Distillery – Lakewood
  • The Chumps – Peek‘n Peak Resort – Clymer
  • The Cows – Bullfrog Hotel – Jamestown
  • Free Riverside Saturdays: featuring 3 episodes of “I Love Lucy” and live music by For the People – Comedy Center Park – Jamestown

SUN AUG 08

  • Bill Ward and Rebecca McIlvain – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Jay Baumgardner – 21 Brix Winery – Portland
  • Chris Ehrich and Tony Kellogg – Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing – Westfield

MON AUG 09

  • Bill Ward with John Cross Andriaccio’s – Mayville

WED AUG 11

  • Movies at the Reg: Mask – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

