WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 8, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU AUG 08
- Erika & Jesse – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood
- Darkwater Duo – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Scott Bradley and Friends – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Adam McKillip – Lakeside Park – Mayville
FRI AUG 09
- Miranda Wilcox – Wicked Warren’s Jamestown – Jamestown
- Brown Dog – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Division Street Machine – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Backlog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- PA Line – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Kallie Williams & Co – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Daniel Cecil – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Ion Sky – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT AUG 10
- Nu Juice – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Dan Douglas Band – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Afraid of Human – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Ion Sky – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Innocent Bystander – The Fish – Bemus Point
- OsbornNash – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Tim Wright – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Slim and Red – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SUN AUG 11
- The Highlife – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Jerod Eggleston – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Nerds Gone Wild – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Miranda Wilcox – The Grandview – Ellington
- Darkwater Duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Smackdab/Oliver Burdo and Friends/The Predicament/Kenny Anderson – Heron Farm & Events Center – Sherman
- Bill Ward’s Sunday sessions – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON AUG 12
- Jamie Smith – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
WED AUG 14
- Jamestown Municipal Band – Allen Park’s Goranson bandshell – Jamestown
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Movies at The Reg: I Saw the TV Glow – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
Leave a Reply