WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 15, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU DEC 15
- Arts on Fire LIVE with Bill Ward and Friends – WRFA-LP 107.9 FM – YouTube and Facebook
- Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
FRI DEC 16
- Holiday Kaleidoscope Night featuring performances by Infinity students and ensembles (free event) – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts – Jamestown
- Backlog – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Derek Davis – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Iggy & Adrianna (of Public Water Supply) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- The Carl & Barb Hultman Duo – Annex 25 Art Gallery – Westfield
SAT DEC 17
- Chautauqua Big Band Swing Orchestra – First Covenant Church – Jamestown
- Chadakoin Chamber Ensemble – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown
- Crush – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Evan Dillon – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Back Room Jazz Band – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Midnight Recovery – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- Free Movie: The Muppet Christmas Carol – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN DEC 18
- Bill Ward’s Sunday Sessions – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON DEC 19
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED DEC 21
- Movies at The Reg: Armageddon Time – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
