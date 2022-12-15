WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 15, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU DEC 15

Arts on Fire LIVE with Bill Ward and Friends – WRFA-LP 107.9 FM – YouTube and Facebook

Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

FRI DEC 16

Holiday Kaleidoscope Night featuring performances by Infinity students and ensembles (free event) – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts – Jamestown

Backlog – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Derek Davis – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Iggy & Adrianna (of Public Water Supply) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

The Carl & Barb Hultman Duo – Annex 25 Art Gallery – Westfield

SAT DEC 17

Chautauqua Big Band Swing Orchestra – First Covenant Church – Jamestown

Chadakoin Chamber Ensemble – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown

Crush – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Evan Dillon – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Back Room Jazz Band – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Midnight Recovery – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Free Movie: The Muppet Christmas Carol – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN DEC 18

Bill Ward’s Sunday Sessions – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON DEC 19

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED DEC 21