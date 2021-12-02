WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 2, 2021

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
DEC 02
- Karate Sleepover’s Open Mic Comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
DEC 03
- Bill Ward and Amanda Barton – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Ion Sky – Captain Ale’s – Dunkirk
- Backlog – Irish Cousins – Erie
DEC 04
- Donna the Buffalo with The Probables – The Spire Theater – Jamestown
- OsbornNash – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Ion Sky acoustic – Cockaigne Ski Club – Cherry Creek
- Crash Pad – Rookies on the Lake – Dunkirk
- Davey O – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville
- Darkwater Duo – Ralph E’s Pub – Warren
- Trip the Deuce – Shawbucks – Jamestown
DEC 06
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
