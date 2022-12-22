WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 22, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU DEC 22

Tito and Vince – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

FRI DEC 23

Ben Bracey with Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey and Adam Gould – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Jamie Smith – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Brian K. Chase – The Cooler Bar and Grille – Sherman

Pendleton Station – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

MON DEC 26

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

TUE DEC 27

Backlog – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

WED DEC 28