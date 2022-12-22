WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 22, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU DEC 22
- Tito and Vince – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
FRI DEC 23
- Ben Bracey with Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey and Adam Gould – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Jamie Smith – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Brian K. Chase – The Cooler Bar and Grille – Sherman
- Pendleton Station – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
MON DEC 26
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
TUE DEC 27
- Backlog – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
WED DEC 28
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Hellz Bellz – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
