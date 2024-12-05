WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 5, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU DEC 05

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Jesse James Weston – Busti Tap House – Busti

FRI DEC 06

Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet presents The Nutcracker – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Little Theatre presents: The Wizard of Oz – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Bill Ward and John Cross – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Erika & Jesse – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

HonkyTonk Heroes – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Danger Bird – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

SAT DEC 07

Little Theatre presents: The Wizard of Oz – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

The Butch Rolle Experience – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

aKoostikly Challenged – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

We Speak Canadian – The Grandview – Ellington

The Swamp Yankees – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph

Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Derek Davis – The Cooler – Sherman

Jerod Eggleston – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Adam McKillip – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

Smokin’ 45 – Fat Daddy’s – Warren, PA

Kallie Williams and Tyler McClain – Warren Eagles Club – Warren, PA

SUN DEC 08

Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet presents The Nutcracker – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Little Theatre presents: The Wizard of Oz – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

WED DEC 11