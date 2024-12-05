WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 5, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU DEC 05
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Jesse James Weston – Busti Tap House – Busti
FRI DEC 06
- Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet presents The Nutcracker – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Little Theatre presents: The Wizard of Oz – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Bill Ward and John Cross – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Erika & Jesse – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- HonkyTonk Heroes – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Danger Bird – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
SAT DEC 07
- Little Theatre presents: The Wizard of Oz – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- The Butch Rolle Experience – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- aKoostikly Challenged – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- We Speak Canadian – The Grandview – Ellington
- The Swamp Yankees – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph
- Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Derek Davis – The Cooler – Sherman
- Jerod Eggleston – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Adam McKillip – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
- Smokin’ 45 – Fat Daddy’s – Warren, PA
- Kallie Williams and Tyler McClain – Warren Eagles Club – Warren, PA
SUN DEC 08
- Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet presents The Nutcracker – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Little Theatre presents: The Wizard of Oz – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
WED DEC 11
- Open mic – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Derek & Angel – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: We Live in Time – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
Leave a Reply