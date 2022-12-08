WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 8, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU DEC 08
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- JCC Music Department’s Winter Jam – Jamestown Community College’s Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
FRI DEC 09
- Elf: The Musical – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Adam Gould – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Tyler Smilo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Ion Sky unplugged – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Drew Minton and Lena Morano – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Nick Slagle – Cooler Bar and Grille – Sherman
SAT DEC 10
- Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet presents The Nutcracker – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Elf: The Musical – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Afraid of Human – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Twisted Lid – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- OsbornNash – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Justin Gray – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Adam McKillip, Steve Johnson and Matt Gronquist (of The Probables) – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Backlog – Pub 302 – Warren, PA
SUN DEC 11
- Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet presents The Nutcracker (3 p.m. matinee) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Elf: The Musical – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Bill Ward’s Sunday Sessions – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON DEC 12
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED DEC 14
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: The Banshees of Inisherin – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
