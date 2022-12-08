WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 8, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU DEC 08

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

JCC Music Department’s Winter Jam – Jamestown Community College’s Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown

FRI DEC 09

Elf: The Musical – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Adam Gould – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Tyler Smilo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Ion Sky unplugged – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Drew Minton and Lena Morano – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Nick Slagle – Cooler Bar and Grille – Sherman

SAT DEC 10

Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet presents The Nutcracker – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Elf: The Musical – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Afraid of Human – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Twisted Lid – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

OsbornNash – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Justin Gray – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Adam McKillip, Steve Johnson and Matt Gronquist (of The Probables) – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Backlog – Pub 302 – Warren, PA

SUN DEC 11

Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet presents The Nutcracker (3 p.m. matinee) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Elf: The Musical – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Bill Ward’s Sunday Sessions – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON DEC 12

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED DEC 14