WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 9, 2021

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU DEC 09

  • Karate Sleepover’s Open Mic Comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
  • JCC Winter Jam – Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
  • The Karl-Marks Show – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

FRI DEC 10

  • Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet present: The Nutcracker – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
  • Adam McKillip – Busti Tap House – Busti
  • Henry’s Summer Kitchen – Balloons – Ellicottville
  • Afraid of Human – Hughes Hotel – Little Valley
  • Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Captain Ale’s – Dunkirk

SAT DEC 11

  • Arts on Fire LIVE with The Probables – WRFA Radio – 107.9 FM and streaming on Facebook and YouTube
  • Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet present: The Nutcracker (matinee) – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
  • Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • OsbornNash – Cockaigne Ski Club – Cherry Creek
  • Shady Side – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • Second Act – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville
  • The Hallow Society – Warren American Legion – Warren

MON DEC 13

  • Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED DEC 15

  • Movies at The Reg: Dune – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

