WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 9, 2021

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area.

THU DEC 09

Karate Sleepover’s Open Mic Comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

JCC Winter Jam – Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Show – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

FRI DEC 10

Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet present: The Nutcracker – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

Adam McKillip – Busti Tap House – Busti

Henry’s Summer Kitchen – Balloons – Ellicottville

Afraid of Human – Hughes Hotel – Little Valley

Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Captain Ale’s – Dunkirk

SAT DEC 11

Arts on Fire LIVE with The Probables – WRFA Radio – 107.9 FM and streaming on Facebook and YouTube

Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet present: The Nutcracker (matinee) – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

OsbornNash – Cockaigne Ski Club – Cherry Creek

Shady Side – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Second Act – The Gin Mill – Ellicottville

The Hallow Society – Warren American Legion – Warren

MON DEC 13

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED DEC 15