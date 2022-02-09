WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 10, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU FEB 10

Karate Sleepover’s open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Dave Ahlquist – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph

FRI FEB 11

Paul Hunter – Peek’n Peak – Clymer

White Bronco – Captain Ale – Dunkirk

Jennifer Westwood and Dylan Dunbar – Balloons – Ellicottville

Surprise Guise – Warren American Legion – Warren

SAT FEB 12

Miller and the Other Sinners – Shawbucks – Jamestown

South 62 – Frewsburg American Legion – Frewsburg

Justin Gray – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Jesse James Weston – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

OsbornNash – Cockaigne Ski Club – Cherry Creek

Bucked Up – Warren American Legion – Warren

Dwight Yoakam and Co. Townes – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren

Movies at The Reg: Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SUN FEB 13

Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON FEB 14