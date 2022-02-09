WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 10, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU FEB 10
- Karate Sleepover’s open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Dave Ahlquist – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph
FRI FEB 11
- Paul Hunter – Peek’n Peak – Clymer
- White Bronco – Captain Ale – Dunkirk
- Jennifer Westwood and Dylan Dunbar – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Surprise Guise – Warren American Legion – Warren
SAT FEB 12
- Miller and the Other Sinners – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- South 62 – Frewsburg American Legion – Frewsburg
- Justin Gray – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Jesse James Weston – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- OsbornNash – Cockaigne Ski Club – Cherry Creek
- Bucked Up – Warren American Legion – Warren
- Dwight Yoakam and Co. Townes – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren
- Movies at The Reg: Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SUN FEB 13
- Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON FEB 14
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
