WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 2, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU FEB 02

Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Brian Hanna and Derek Davis – Balloons – Ellicottville

Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

FRI FEB 03

Little Theatre presents: The Play That Goes Wrong – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Infinity’s Kaleidoscope Night (student performance) – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts – Jamestown

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Kallie Williams – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Backlog – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer

SAT FEB 04

Little Theatre presents: The Play That Goes Wrong – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Jeremy Jaeger – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Bill Ward and Sally Schaefer – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Crush – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer

Damn Near Perfect – Peek’n Peak Resort (Sugar Shack) – Clymer

Ion Sky – Trillium Lodge – Cherry Creek

SUN FEB 05

Little Theatre presents: The Play That Goes Wrong – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Bucked Up – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Free Movie: School of Rock – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

MON FEB 06

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED FEB 08