WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 2, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU FEB 02
- Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Brian Hanna and Derek Davis – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
FRI FEB 03
- Little Theatre presents: The Play That Goes Wrong – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Infinity’s Kaleidoscope Night (student performance) – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts – Jamestown
- Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Kallie Williams – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Backlog – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer
SAT FEB 04
- Little Theatre presents: The Play That Goes Wrong – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Jeremy Jaeger – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Bill Ward and Sally Schaefer – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Crush – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer
- Damn Near Perfect – Peek’n Peak Resort (Sugar Shack) – Clymer
- Ion Sky – Trillium Lodge – Cherry Creek
SUN FEB 05
- Little Theatre presents: The Play That Goes Wrong – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Bucked Up – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Free Movie: School of Rock – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
MON FEB 06
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED FEB 08
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: All Quiet on the Western Front – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
