WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 24, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU FEB 24

Karate Sleepover’s comedy open mic – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Open Mic Night – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

FRI FEB 25

Darkwater Duo – Balloons – Ellicottville

SAT FEB 26

Bucked Up – Celoron American Legion – Celoron

Qwister Qrew – Busti Tap House – Busti

The Highlife – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Trifecta – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Derek Davis Duo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Backlog – Randolph American Legion – Randolph

Justin Gray – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

DTO – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Ron Yarman – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren

Movies at The Reg: Belle – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SUN FEB 27

Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON FEB 28

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED MAR 02