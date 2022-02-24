WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 24, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU FEB 24
- Karate Sleepover’s comedy open mic – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Open Mic Night – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
FRI FEB 25
- Darkwater Duo – Balloons – Ellicottville
SAT FEB 26
- Bucked Up – Celoron American Legion – Celoron
- Qwister Qrew – Busti Tap House – Busti
- The Highlife – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Trifecta – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Derek Davis Duo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Backlog – Randolph American Legion – Randolph
- Justin Gray – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- DTO – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- Ron Yarman – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren
- Movies at The Reg: Belle – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SUN FEB 27
- Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON FEB 28
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED MAR 02
- Movies at The Reg: The Lost Daughter – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
