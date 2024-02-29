WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 29, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
FRI MAR 01
- Infinity student recital night – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts – Jamestown
- Davey O – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Alyssa Wismar – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
- HonkyTonk Heroes – Balloons – Ellicottville
SAT MAR 02
- Two For Flinching – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Jerod Eggleston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Big Logic Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Jesse Taylor Smith – The Cooler – Sherman
- Jared Roswell Hill – Baloons – Ellicottville
- The Reg presents: Animaniacs in Concert – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN MAR 03
- Tyler McClain – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON MAR 04
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED MAR 06
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: American Fiction – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
Leave a Reply