WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 29, 2024

FRI MAR 01

Infinity student recital night – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts – Jamestown

Davey O – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Alyssa Wismar – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

HonkyTonk Heroes – Balloons – Ellicottville

SAT MAR 02

Two For Flinching – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Jerod Eggleston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Big Logic Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Jesse Taylor Smith – The Cooler – Sherman

Jared Roswell Hill – Baloons – Ellicottville

The Reg presents: Animaniacs in Concert – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN MAR 03

Tyler McClain – Busti Tap House – Busti

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON MAR 04

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED MAR 06